Nursing student raped in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri; nurses protest

A 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly raped in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district even as the nationwide outrage and protests against the Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape-murder continue.

The incident occurred when the student boarded an auto rickshaw to return home.

According to reports, the auto driver offered her water laced with sedatives leading to her unconsciousness. He then took her to a secluded location where he committed the crime before fleeing.

The victim was reportedly found unconscious and rushed to a hospital.

Her parents have filed a police complaint and the police has started Investigation into the incident. They have also obtained CCTV footage of the autorickshaw.

Following the incident, nurses and other medical professionals in Ratnagiri staged a demonstration. Some protestors even tried to block a road but they were removed by the police.

The police assured a thorough investigation into the case, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the culprit.

Meanwhile, student organisations in Kolkata called for a protest march towards the West Bengal secretariat. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder.