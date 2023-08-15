Nursing officers express gratitude to PM Modi for being invited to I-Day event

Nursing officers expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting them as Special Guests to listen to his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday. They shared that it was a motivational gesture for all of them and that it emboldened their spirit and morale.

One of the nurses said that she has no words to express her feelings about being invited to the Independence Day event. “I cannot express in words how good I felt. We would like to thank Prime Minister Modi ji and Honourable Minister on behalf of all the nurses,” she said.

Another nursing officer said that she had to check her mail twice before she could believe that she has been invited to the Independence Day event. “As soon as I got the invitation, I could not believe it. I checked my mail twice and then I could confirm. Prime Minister has encouraged us and welcomed us. I would like to thank him on behalf of my entire fraternity,” she said.

Another officer said that he felt that the government is finally recognising them for their contribution during the pandemic. “When we used to work during Covid times we used to think that no one appreciates our work. But when we got the invitation, we felt that the government recognises us and god is with us,” he said.

Another nurse shared that this was the first time in her lifetime, she got the opportunity to come for the Independence Day event. “This is the first time in my life that I got this golden opportunity to be part of this Independence Day program…I don’t have words to say thanks to our PM…I am so happy, so motivated…”

One of the nurses also said that this gesture on the part of the Prime Minister “will give motivation to all nurses to continue their good work”

Another nurse said that usually doctors get all the limelight but this is the first time that nurses are being given prominence for their service. “This is the first time that nurses are being recognised. Usually, the recognition goes to the doctors, but we visit the patients 24×7. For the first time the Prime Minister has recognised the nursing profession…,” she said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the nurses for their “tireless noble work for changing the fortunes of the country”, a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

Underscoring the phenomenal contribution of the nursing profession and medical fraternity, Mandaviya emphasized that “their efforts laid the foundation for the global recognition, trust and praise garnered by India from the world.”

The Union Health Minister lauded the dedication of nurses and stated their service during the pandemic will be remembered forever. “This is our culture that taught us to serve people. Health is not a commerce but a service which is inherent in our culture,” he said.

He added, “The world was sceptical about our health infrastructure but when Covid-19 was over, I visited World Economic Forum at Davos where Bill Gates congratulated India on its triumph over Covid-19.”

A total of 50 nurses along with their family members from across the country were invited as Special Guests to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday.