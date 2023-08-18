Number of Jan Dhan Accounts crosses Rs 50 crore

The total number of Jan Dhan accounts hase crossed 50 crore as on 9 August, according to the latest reports submitted by banks.

Out of these accounts, 56 per cent belong to women and 67 per cent accounts have been opened in rural/semi-urban areas. The deposits in these accounts are above Rs. 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost.

The average balance in PMJDY accounts is Rs. 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore PMJDY accounts are receiving DBT benefits.

The national Mission on Financial Inclusion popularly known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on 28 august 2014 and has completed almost nine years.

The PMJDY scheme has been successful in changing the financial landscape of the country and has brought near saturation in bank accounts for adults. The success of PMJDY lies in the comprehensive nature of the scheme with an attempt to connect the last mile with the formal banking system through technology, collaboration and innovation.

The scheme offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to Rs. 10,000.