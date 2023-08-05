Nuh violence: 216 arrested, 80 detained; demolition drive on

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday that 216 persons have been arrested in connection with the communal violence in the Nuh district of the state.

Vij said as of now, 104 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with the violence in Nuh and 80 persons have been detained under preventive custody.

He said the police are taking proactive measures to maintain peace in Nuh. When media persons asked about the viral video of an intelligence officer who claimed to have shared advance information about the possibility of communal clashes in Nuh, the minister said, “I’ve taken note of the video, suitable action will be taken at the appropriate juncture.”

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the Nuh violence, he said the police are well-versed in these details and are meticulously examining each aspect.

Meanwhile, the demolition drive in the violence-hit district continued for the third day on Saturday with authorities demolishing illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College in the state. Around 15 other temporary structures were also demolished as part of the drive, police said.

Authorities have so far bulldozed about 250 shanties on encroached government land in Tauru town and other areas in Nuh.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes.

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from noon to 3 p.m.