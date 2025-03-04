Nuclear energy critical for India’s net zero goal: Jitendra Singh

Pointing out the crucial role of nuclear energy in India’s transition to clean energy and achieving net zero emissions by 2070, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday called for private sector participation, regulatory reforms, and sustained public engagement.

The Union Minister further announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) R&D Mission, with the objective of developing five SMRs by 2033. These reactors, known for their adaptability, could be deployed in industrial zones, remote areas, and hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel manufacturing.

Addressing a post-budget webinar organised by NITI Aayog, Dr. Singh emphasised that Nuclear energy is critical for India’s Net Zero goal.

He highlighted the Union Budget 2024-25’s vision for India’s nuclear power expansion, which sets a target of achieving 100 GW by 2047.

Highlighting the growing energy demand, Dr. Singh said India’s electricity needs are expected to increase four to five times by 2047. While renewable energy sources are expanding, they alone cannot meet the base-load demand, making nuclear power a key component of India’s energy strategy.

“Achieving 100 GW of nuclear power will require a focused and determined approach, adding around 4 GW annually from now onwards,” Dr. Singh said, expressing confidence in meeting the goal with proper planning and execution.

A major shift in India’s nuclear policy is the proposed involvement of the private sector in designing, building, and operating nuclear power plants.

The Union Minister acknowledged that legislative amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, and Electricity Act would be required to enable this participation. “Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, boosting investor confidence and encouraging long-term investments,” he noted.

Dr. Singh also highlighted that NPCIL, along with its subsidiaries, aims to contribute nearly half of the 100 GW target by leveraging domestic and international partnerships. Meanwhile, NTPC’s joint venture, Ashwini, has already taken the lead in constructing four 700 MWe PHWRs at Mahi-Banswara.