NTPC empowers girls through ‘Girl Empowerment Mission’

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company, is supporting the upliftment of girls from the villages around NTPC projects. It is planning to conduct its ‘Girl Empowerment Mission’ (GEM) initiative in about 35 project locations during this year.

The GEM program has empowered girls from across the country and provided them with basic education, health, and self-defense training. With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception that girls are a liability. In this way the company hopes to bring down the cases of female foeticide significantly in the rural areas. The initiative has also created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.

NTPC started Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) back in 2018 and contributed to the empowerment of underprivileged girls in the vicinity of its project locations.

By 2019, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) had benefitted 2300 girls across 20 project locations. NTPC oversaw the enrolment of girl students between the age of 10-12 years from different areas such as Dadri, Korba, Farakka, Sipat, Singrauli, Kawas, Ramagundam, Simhadri, and other project areas. These girl students have gotten exposed to not only academics but also yoga, self-defense, fine arts, and so on. The GEM project has brought a significant change in the lives ofthese young girls. They have imbibed a creative mindset and also learned the importance of team spirit.

GEM ensures that the girl child grows into a well-rounded adult with positive attitude, communication and social skills. Additionally, it motivates the girl child to nurture their creativity, sharpen psychological, social, and emotional growth, and makes learning a lively, engaging, and impactful experience.