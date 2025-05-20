NSUI protests outside EAM Jaishankar’s residence over allegations of ‘tipping off’ Pak on Op Sindoor

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday protested outside the residence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of the minister informing Pakistan before launching an airstrike against that country.

However, the protesting students were removed by the police from the site.

Advertisement

Speaking about the protest, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “This act by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is anti-national. Sharing strategic information with Pakistan, our enemy nation, is a betrayal to our armed forces and the people of India. We demand his immediate suspension from the post of Foreign Minister. We strongly condemn this dangerous compromise of national security.”

Advertisement

NSUI will continue to expose and oppose any individual or institution that puts the nation’s sovereignty at risk, he added.

This came after Gandhi posted on X stating, ”EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”

The External Affairs Ministry has said the minister’s remarks were being falsely represented. “EAM had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Op Sindoor’s commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out,” the ministry stated.