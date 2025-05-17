NSUI protests nationwide against FIR on Rahul Gandhi, calls it attack on marginalised voices

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) launched nationwide protests on Saturday against the registration of an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Bihar.

The organization condemned the BJP-JDU-RSS alliance as anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, and anti-minority, calling the FIR against Rahul Gandhi and NSUI President Varun Choudhary unjust and politically motivated for standing in solidarity with marginalized communities.

During the protest, NSUI volunteers burned a symbolic RSS half-pant outside the BJP headquarters.

Addressing reporters, NSUI President Varun Choudhary stated, “Preventing Rahul Gandhi from meeting Dalit students and filing an FIR against him and myself reveals the true face of the BJP-JDU-RSS — anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, and anti-minority. But these tactics will not deter us. We will intensify our struggle and continue to raise our voices for the rights of students across the country.”

The Congress-affiliated student body condemned the FIRs and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

“We stand united with Dalit students and all marginalized communities, and we will not back down in the face of intimidation,” Choudhary added.

Notably, the Darbhanga district administration lodged the FIR on Thursday against Rahul Gandhi for holding an event at the Ambedkar Hostel without official permission. The case was filed shortly after Gandhi left Darbhanga for Patna.

Eighteen others were also named in the FIR, which was registered at Laheriasarai police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).