NSS asks LDF government to clarify its stance on Shamseer’s remarks on Ganesha

The Nair Service Society (NSS), the organisation of the Hindu Nair community, on Wednsday urged the Left Front government in Kerala to clarify its stance on Speaker AN Shamseer’s controversial remarks on Lord Ganesha.

NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair in a statement on Wednesday said that Shamseer’s explanation on his controversial remarks on Lord Genesha, is only a gimmick.

Sukumaran Nair said that believers see CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan’s opinion on the controversy only as the party secretary’s opinion.

Advertisement

Stating that the pain of the believers has not been resolved, with the explanation of Shamseer, Sukumaran Nair said.

“What is yet to be known is the government’s stance on this matter. If the attitude of the government is the same, then we will have to find other peaceful and practical ways to redress the believers pain,” Sukumaran Nair said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the NSS observed August 2 as “Save the Faith Day” as a mark of protest against Shamseer’s remark.

“Nama Japa Ghosha Yatras’ were conducted in various parts of the state under the auspices of the NSS against Shamseer’s statement.”

In this connection, CPI-M state secretay MV Govindan on Wednesday said that his party is not intending to apologise nor change any of the remarks made by Shamseer.

“We don’t intend to apologise nor change any of what has been said There is no need to amend any of what Shamseer said. What he said was absolutely true,” MV Govindan said.

Minutes after party secretary’s clarification, Shamseer at a press conference here said he was only carrying out a Constitutional duty and had not hurt the sentiments of believers.

Kerala Assembly Speaker Shamseer, who is also the CPI-M MLA from Thalassery constituency, made his controversial remarks at the ‘Vidya Jyothi’ programme held at a school at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam district some days back.

During his speech at the event, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. He termed Hindu god ‘Ganesha’ and ‘Pushpaka vimana’ as myths, which lack scientific facts.

The Speaker said that the Hindutva ideologues propagate that it was through plastic surgery that Lord Ganesh got his face and dismissed it as a myth.

“They are promoting such myths in place of science,” said the Speaker.Shamseer also said that such concepts should be rejected as myths in the age of artificial intelligence.

Superstitions of the Hindutva era will hold back progress,and these are mere myths in the era of artificial intelligence, he added.