NSE pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh, says he reshaped India’s financial markets

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) CEO Ashish Chauhan paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chauhan acknowledged Dr Singh’s pivotal role as finance minister in the early 1990s during which he spearheaded major economic reforms and transformed India’s financial markets.

He highlighted Dr Singh’s contribution towards setting up the NSE, one of the key reforms undertaken by the then Congress government in 1991.

“Setting up of @nseindia was a part of the reforms undertaken by Dr Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister as the first public digital infrastructure of India,” the NSE CEO said in a post on X.

Chauhan shared a small video clip featuring old photographs from the NSE’s inauguration, underscoring the lasting impact of Dr Singh’s visionary leadership.

Our humble tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh. In early 1990s, as the finance minister, he initiated major reforms. Setting up of @nseindia was a part of the reforms undertaken by Dr Manmohan Singh as the finance minister as the first public digital infrastructure of India. A small… pic.twitter.com/tLpSk0iLfy — Ashish Chauhan (@ashishchauhan) December 27, 2024

The National Stock Exchange was set up in 1992 to bring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency to the country’s financial markets.

Under the leadership of then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the groundwork for the National Stock Exchange was laid by Ravi Narain and RH Patil.