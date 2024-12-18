NSA Doval in Beijing for talks on boundary issue

India is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and inject new impetus into bilateral relations, national security Adviser Ajit Doval was quoted as saying on Wednesday during his meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing.

The Chinese leader noted that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India.

He was of the view that the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cultivate political mutual trust, gradually restore institutional dialogue, and enhance exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, and culture, so that bilateral relations could be back on the track.

Mr Doval is in Beijing to take part in the India-China Special Representatives’ (SR) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The talks are aimed at restoring the ties stalled for over four years’ due to the military stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

The two SRs are expected to discuss a range of issues to rebuild the ties following the October 21 agreement of disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two countries.