National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control.

The development came as at least 20 people lost their lives and over 200 have been injured in violent clashes that have erupted since Saturday between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Northeast Delhi.

The dead include a police head constable and an assortment of civilians ranging from an autorickshaw driver to small businessmen.

The NSA has made it clear that lawlessness will not be allowed to remain in the national capital and adequate number of police forces and paramilitary forces have been deployed.

As per reports, the police have been given a free hand to bring the situation under control.

Taking account of the widespread violence in Northeast Delhi, NSA Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited violence-hit northeast Delhi areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk late on Tuesday to take stock of the law and order situation and met with top police officers.

The two had a meeting with DCP North-East to discuss ways to restore normalcy in the region.

Earlier in the day, a shoot-at-sight order was issued in the affected areas. According to sources in Delhi Police’s North-East district department, the shoot-at-sight order was announced in Yamuna Vihar area.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, the final decision-making body on matters related to country’s security, is meeting to discuss the violence in the capital. Doval will brief the committee of the situation in the capital.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also brief the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Delhi violence today.