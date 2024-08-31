NSA Ajit Doval discusses security concerns with TN Governor Ravi

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday discussed issues concerning national security with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

The meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai earlier in the day last for an hour, sources said. The two had a ‘detailed and fruitful discussion on issues of national security concern’, the Raj Bhavan said in a post on ‘X’.

Earlier last week, Doval had a meeting with Sri Lankan Tamil parties in the poll-bound island nation. The Sri Lankan Tamil issue has a resonance in politics of the Dravidian heartland.

Though Ravi’s tenure as Governor has ended by July 31, he continues in office since neither his term has been extended nor a replacement announced. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the third time, Ravi had an audience with him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others in the national capital.

But, there is no word yet on his extension. Hence, Doval calling on Ravi has assumed significance.

Prior to his appointment as Governor of Tamil Nadu, he was the Governor of Nagaland and acted as the interlocutor of the Naga peace process and is credited with knowledge of the insurgency in the North East.

However, the Naga militant groups have accused Ravi of being a stumbling block for a settlement of the Naga issue.

Ravi’s three year stint in Tamil Nadu had witnessed an acrimonious relation with the elected DMK government of MK Stalin on many issues.

While Ravi debunks the Dravidian movement as secessionist and the Dravidian ideology as an expired one, the DMK and its allies continue to charge Ravi with being a propagandist of the RSS ideology.