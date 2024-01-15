NRI woman alleges sexual assault by company CEO at Delhi-based hotel, case registered

A woman, US citizen of Indian origin has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of a private hotel in Delhi, where she was employed, said the police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered into the matter at the Chanakyapuri Police Station, added the police.

“The complainant, who is a US citizen of Indian origin, has alleged sexual assault against the CEO of the five-star private hotel where she was employed. She worked as an assistant general manager at the hotel. The accused was an acquaintance of her uncle, who helped her get the job,” said the police.

An FIR under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Section 376 of the IPC deals with punishment for rape or sexual assault.

More details are awaited.

