NPG evaluates 2 Railways, 3 Highway projects under PM GatiShakti NMP

The 85th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG), evaluated five projects under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP). They comprised two railways and three highway development projects.

The meeting was chaired by Joint Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Dr Surendra Ahirwar.

At the meeting, the two Railways projects discussed were Dangoaposi – Jaroli 3rd & 4th Line, and the Burhwal – Gonda Kacheri 4th Line.

The Dangoaposi-Jaroli project aims at constructing 85.88 km of 3rd and 4th Lines parallel to the existing corridor, spanning Jharkhand and Odisha.

These lines will play a critical role in transporting iron ore from the mineral-rich Keonjhar region to industrial hubs and Paradip Port, ensuring seamless and efficient movement of bulk commodities like coal, gypsum, and fertilizers.

The Burhwal-Gonda Kacheri project involves a 55.75 km fourth rail line, complementing the existing double lines and ongoing third-line work. Located in Uttar Pradesh, the project enhances connectivity across Barabanki, Bahraich, and Gonda districts, improving both passenger and freight traffic.

The projects discussed under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were Barabanki-Bahraich, Kanpur Ring Road-Kabrai, and Singhana-Titanwar roads.

The Barabanki-Bahraich project focuses on upgrading 101.54 Km of NH-927 corridor to a four-lane configuration with six-lane structures. This improved connectivity will link Lucknow, Shrawasti Airport, NH-27, and the India-Nepal border, facilitating trade and reducing travel times across Uttar Pradesh and Northern India.

The Kanpur-Kabrai Highway project will develop a 118.8 km four-lane Greenfield highway with six-lane structures, connecting Kanpur Ring Road to Kabrai on NH-35. It integrates multimodal connectivity to seven railway stations and three airports, enhancing accessibility across Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba districts.

Further, the Singhana-Titanwar project proposes a 40.725 km four-lane access-controlled Greenfield Highway along NH-311 in Rajasthan.

By addressing the challenges of the existing single-to-intermediate lane road, the project will improve freight and passenger movement across Sikar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Delhi.