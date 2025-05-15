Now, Raj CM, sports secretary receive threat emails

Anonymous miscreants have now threatened to kill Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Sports Secretary IAS Neeraj K Pawan.

While the threat to Sharma was conveyed through an email sent on a government email ID, the threat to the IAS officer is in continuation of emails sent to the Sports Council that Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) would be blown up.

The threat emails received separately on the CM office ID and the official email ID of the Sports Council on Thursday. Security has been stepped up following the threat to the CM even as tight security arrangements are already in place in and around the stadium in view of key IPL matches scheduled to be held on May 18, 24 and 26.

The mail to the Council — fifth so far since May 8 and fourth in a row, has once again threatened bomb blasts in the Stadium, using offensive and violent language. ”If needed, we may even kill Neeraj K Pawan” the mail said.

The mail read, “In the event of arrest for the crime, we have already planned to secure release based on the medical certificate for mental sickness from the psychiatrists.”

In view of repeated threats, vigil and security arrangements in and around the stadium have been stepped up further. Sniffer dog squads and other related agencies have also deployed as a precautionary measure.

The probe so far conducted by the Cyber Cell of Rajasthan has suggested that the mail senders’ IP addresses have their origin (source) in foreign countries such as The Netherlands and Germany.

Besides the police and sports administrators, the agencies and individuals engaged in the arrangements for conducting the IPL cricket matches season 2025 are here.