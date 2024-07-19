Now, Keshav Maurya gives ‘monsoon offer of 47 in 2027’ to Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday hit back at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, dubbing his “monsoon offer” as akin to Mungerilal’s beautiful dreams. He called the SP a “sinking ship and a dying party whose future and present are in danger”.

Maurya claimed that the “monsoon offer” will reduce SP’s seat count to 47 in the 2027 assembly polls.

In a post on X on Friday, Maurya wrote: “The public and workers will again reduce the monsoon offer to 47 in 2027. A sinking ship and a dying party whose present and future are in danger. He can see the beautiful dreams of Mungerilal, but they cannot be fulfilled. We will repeat 2017 in 2027 and form the Lotus government again”.

Advertisement

On Thursday, amidst the turmoil following the BJP Working Committee meeting in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav had posted on X: “Monsoon offer: Bring 100, form the government!” This statement drew a sharp response from Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya often target each other. After Thursday’s BJP Working Committee meeting in Lucknow, the Deputy CM went to Delhi to meet the BJP president. This prompted Akhilesh to tweet: “Fools have returned home!” His statement was directed at Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Since the results of the Lok Sabha elections, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has been openly targeting the BJP. In these elections, the SP achieved its best performance to date by winning 37 Lok Sabha seats in the state.