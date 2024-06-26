Now, Delhi Congress too blames Kejriwal Govt for water woes

After the Delhi BJP, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in the national capital. He attributed the shortage of water to corruption in the Delhi government.

In a statement issued by him from the Congress office, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Delhi is facing an acute water scarcity due to negligence, corruption and ineptitude of the Arvind Kejriwal Government.”

He alleged that in the past 10 years, the AAP government not only pushed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which was a profitable organisation, into a huge debt trap but also failed to increase the water supply and treatment capacity even by one MGD.

Taking a swipe at Delhi Water Minister Atishi over hunger strike, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Atishi’s so-called ‘Jal Satyagraha’, which ended in a whimper, did not help the parched Delhi get potable water. Nevertheless she got some cheap publicity, which served no purpose in solving the water crisis.”

He said, “When Congress was in power in Delhi since 1998 and the BJP at the Centre since 1999, the power and water crises were worse than what it is today. But Congress did not allow political differences to affect governance matters, and took effective measures to address the water and power shortages by taking the Opposition along.”

He claimed that grand old party also gradually increased water treatment capacity and persuaded the neighbouring states to supply more water to Delhi to cater to the growing population, and thereby rendered the DJB profitable.

“It is unfortunate that the AAP Government has no vision to resolve this critical water crisis, as it is functioning like a headless body with the chief minister in jail. The water minister and other ministers of the AAP have no clue to the water shortage,” Yadav said.

He further said, “It is high time the AAP Government took proactive measures to solve the water crisis to provide relief to lakhs of people going without water for the past many weeks.”