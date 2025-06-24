Now, CDS, DMA mandated to issue joint instructions to armed forces

In a major initiative to break away from the traditional system, the government has authorized the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA) to issue joint instructions and joint orders to all three Services.

Dubbed as a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the armed forces, the authorization orders were passed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the move marks a shift from the earlier system wherein instructions or orders pertaining to two or more services were issued by each Service separately.

Advertisement

The first joint order on ‘Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders’ released Tuesday emphasises the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance cross-Service cooperation.

This initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination, and administrative efficiency in the three Services. It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ unity of purpose in serving the nation, the statement read.