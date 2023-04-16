Now, a defamation case against Kejriwal in Gujarat

If a remark on Modi surname by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hurt the sentiments of BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, it is now the turn of the Gujarat University’s reputation being damaged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s utterings about its refusal to show the Prime Minister’s degree.

The Gujarat University, through its Registrar, has filed a criminal defamation plea against Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for causing damage to the prestige of the university.

During a press conference after the Gujarat High Court had fined Kejriwal for his insistence, through RTI plea, to see the Prime Minister’s degree, the Delhi Chief Minister had said that the Gujarat University should celebrate that its alumnus has reached such a high office but they are trying to hide it.

The Registrar’s complaint to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate said that Kejriwal’s comments were intended to damage the reputation of the Gujarat University.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J L Chovatiya has issued summons to Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh under CrPC Section 204.

They have been asked to remain present in the court on 23 May in response to the defamation plea filed by the Registrar of the Gujarat University, Piyush Patel.

Rejecting Kejriwal’s RTI plea seeking to see the PM’s degree, the Gujarat High Court had on 31 March slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

Following the HC verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had held press conferences during which they had made the alleged derogatory remarks on the Gujarat University’s reluctance to show the PM’s degree.