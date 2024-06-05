Notorious women drug peddler detained under PSA in Kishtwar, Jammu

Amid increasing involvement of women in drug trade, a notorious woman drug peddler was detained by the police on Wednesday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the district town of Kishtwar in the Jammu division.

The police identified the woman as Mahfooza Begum, a resident of Sarkoot in Kishtwar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayum said the detention was part of a multi-pronged strategy to address the rampant drug abuse in the area.

Investigations revealed Mahfooza Begum’s involvement in numerous drug peddling cases, leading to her detention under the PSA (PITNDPS) to halt her activities and safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from falling into drug addiction, he said.

The district police chief issued a stern warning to drug syndicates, saying they have no place in Kishtwar and urged them to reintegrate into society or face severe repercussions.

A few days ago, the police in Jammu attached the immovable property worth crores of rupees belonging to two women drug peddlers.

A three-storey and a two-storey house belonging to these women have been attached. The police identified these women as Reena alias Roopa and Seema of Rajeev Nagar. Action against the women drug peddlers has been taken under the Section 68-F of NDPS Act 1985.

The residential houses were acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by owners of these houses, the police added.

The J&K Police recently achieved a major success in the neighbouring Samba district where they arrested four women heroin suppliers including the most wanted Saleema (code name “Bachi”) of Balole in Bari Brahmana area. With these arrests, the number of women narco-suppliers nabbed in the Samba district during the past few months has risen to twelve.