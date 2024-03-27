Notification for second phase LS polls for 8 UP seats tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will notify the second phase of Lok Sabha polls for eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow where polling will be held on April 26.

UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said here on Wednesday that with the issuance of the notification, the nomination process would commence.

The last date for filing nominations of the second phase is April 4 while scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is scheduled to be 3 PM on April 8. The second phase of voting will be done on April 26.

The constituencies going to polls in the second phase in UP are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura.

He said there are 1.67 crore voters in eight Lok Sabha constituencies of the second phase, of which 90.11 lakh are men, 77.38 lahks are women and 787 are of third gender. There are a total of 7797 polling stations and 17,677 polling booths in these constituencies.

Most of the political parties have already announced their candidates for the second phase.

Meanwhile, the nomination process for the first phase of polls in the state for the eight seats ended today, and tomorrow scrutiny of papers will be done while March 30 is the last date of withdrawal.