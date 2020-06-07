Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the online campaign for Bihar’s upcoming assembly election on Sunday.

He gave a detailed recap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s six-year regime in the centre. However, he maintained that the online campaign has nothing to do with the upcoming polls and has been made necessary by the constraints of the coronavirus and the resulting lockdown.

In an indirect attack on Congress, he said, “This is to encourage everyone and reassure the confidence in corona warriors. Those who want to see politics in this; I want to ask who has stopped you from holding a rally? All you are doing is chilling out sitting in Delhi.”

However, he mentioned the upcoming elections in his speech and said, “There are elections in Bihar in the coming days, I believe that under Nitish Kumar ji’s leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn’t the time for politics. We all should fight Covid-19 under Modi ji’s leadership.”

In the campaign, the Home Minister’s most messages were for the migrant workers. Both the centre and the state government had come under harsh criticism over the migrant workers crisis.

“Leaders are trying to hoodwink the people of Bihar. But you should distance yourself from these talks, especially migrant workers. Remember, the whole country appreciates you. When you look at the foundations of the developed states,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has protested against the rally in the lockdown by clanging utensils.

RJD leaders Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Pratap Singh and Tej Pratap Singh were seen clanging utensils outside their home.

The protest is not only against the virtual rally, but also against the deteriorating situation of migrant workers amid the lockdown.

Yesterday, Tejashwi Pratap had reached the party office and put up a poster with questions directed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

CM has started video conferencing with his party workers with the plan to touch base with party workers.

Meanwhile, Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party feels that the image of the Chief Minister, who was earlier dubbed ‘Sushashan Babu’, has taken a beating over the migrants issue.