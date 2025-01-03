Nothing to be alarmed about: Health Ministry on HMPV virus

Amid the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said there was nothing to be alarmed about.

The Ministry, however, appealed to the people to take precautions against all respiratory infections.

Talking to reporters, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel said, “There has been news doing the rounds about the metapneumovirus outbreak in China. Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes a common cold. In the very old and in the very young (age group) it could cause flu-like symptoms.”

Informing that the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country have been analysed, he said, “There is no substantial increase in December 2024 data. No cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions.”

The DGHS pointed out that during the winters, there is an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections, and added that the hospitals are usually prepared with the necessary supplies and the necessary beds to deal with the situation.

“I would like to convey to the public, to take general precautions that we use against all necessary respiratory infections which means if somebody has a cold and cough issue, they should avoid coming in contact with a lot of people so that the infection does not spread,” he said.

Emphasizing on using a hankey or towel for coughing and sneezing and taking normal medicines which are required, Goel said, “Nothing to be alarmed about the present situation.”