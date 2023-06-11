Noted actor Bheeman Raghu to quit BJP

Noted Malayalam actor Bheeman Raghu has decided to quit the BJP and is set to join the CPI-M.

It has been reported that Raghu would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he returns from abroad to discuss his entry into the party.

Raghu has said he is leaving the BJP as he could not work amongst the people.

”I have faced a lot of unpleasant experiences from the BJP leadership in the state. I went through several difficulties during the election period. I did not receive an opportunity to reach out and work amidst the people,” Raghu said.

In the 2016 elections, Raghu contested from Pathanapuram constituency in Kollam district and came third. He contested against actor,sitting MLA and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar and actor Jagadish

Last week, Malayalam movie director Rajasenan had also quit BJP and joined the CPI-M, alleging that the BJP’s state leadership did not give him enough consideration as an artist or as a party worker.