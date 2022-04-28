Not opportune time to talk about tourists visas to Chinese: MEA

India today justified its decision not to issue tourist visas to Chinese nationals, saying it was not the right time to talk about the issue in view of the Covid-19 situation in China, especially in cities like Shanghai.

”I don’t think it is an opportune time to talk about the resumption of issuance of tourist visas…other visas continue to be issued,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was asked for his reaction to reports that India suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals after Beijing blocked the entry of around 22,000 Indian students studying in Chinese universities.

The spokesperson said the Chinese have themselves not issued visas to Indian nationals. India was also awaiting a response from Beijing to its request for issuing visas to Indian students who have been facing difficulties.