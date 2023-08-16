Not invited to unfurl Tricolour, MP Dalit sarpanch alleges discrimination

Dalit sarpanch of a village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he was not invited to hoist the tricolor on the 77th Independence Day yesterday in the village school only because he is a dalit.

The sarpanch, Barelal Ahirwar of Bhagwantpur village panchayat in Sironj leveled the allegation against the principal of a village school. He said he was not invited and in his absence someone else unfurled the national flag.

Ahirwar claimed that he was insulted because he is a Dalit.

Citing the Panchayati Raj rules, the sarpanch said it is the right of the village sarpanch to hoist the national flag.

Sironj district administration officials confirmed that the matter had come to their knowledge and they were inquiring into it.

The Opposition Congress targetted the BJP government holding it responsible for the incident which they said was a clear case of discrimination against a Dalit.

Official Twitter handle of the Congress called the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government in the state anti-Dalit. The party alleged that the dalit sarpanch was not invited to the national flag hoisting ceremony to prevent him from unfurling the tricolour.