Not aware of Hema Committee report: Rajinikanth

Even as the Hema Committee report on the rampant sexual abuse in Mollywood has opened up a pandora’s box with a similar demand being raised by woman actors in Kollywood, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday denied to have any knowledge about it.

“I don’t know anything about it,” was his response to a question from the media at the Chennai airport here. The actor was asked what his stand was to the revelations made in the Hema panel report which has opened a can of worms.

Rajinikanth’s denial that he is unaware of it comes at a time when iconic Malayalam actor Mamooty has demanded that the recommendations of the report should be implemented and appealed to all associations of the Kerala film industry to take steps in that respect. The actor is busy with the finishing touches of his upcoming movie, Vettaiyan (Hunter), and the shoot of ‘Coolie.’

Earlier, popular actor Vishal, who is also General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA) known as ‘Nadigar Sangam’, has gone on record saying that the association would shortly form a 10-member committee to look into similar complaints in the Tamil film industry.

“Such complaints come up against ‘Upma film production companies’ (fake ones) which in the name of make-up shoot abuse women aspiring into filmdom. Women should be aware of such cheats,” he had told the media.

“Beat them with chappals, if asked for adjustments. Women should not hesitate,” he said, which had drawn sharp reactions from veteran actor Radhika Sarathkumar and actor Kasthuri, who described it as insensitive from an office-bearer of Nadigar Sangam.

Both have said that sexual harassment in the dream industry is widely prevalent and needs to be addressed with sincerity. Another actor Shakila had also raised the issue of sexual abuse in Kollywood.

Radhika had also claimed that she had personally witnessed political leaders, including Chief Ministers misbehaving with women actors.