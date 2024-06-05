Not ashamed of our 24 years of rule: Naveen Patnaik’s reaction to poll drubbing

Reacting to his party Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) defeat in the just-concluded Odisha assembly elections, outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that his government did the good work in the fields of agriculture, health and education and that he is not ashamed of the 24 years of his government’s rule.

Addressing newly-elected party MLAs, the BJD chief said, “We have worked hard to reduce poverty from 70 to 10%. Our efforts in agriculture, irrigation and women empowerment have led to this achievement.”

“We have put up good work in all the programmes like education, health, agriculture, etc. We are not ashamed of 24 years rule of our government,” Naveen Patnaik added.

The BJP scripted a historic turnaround and defeated Patnaik’s ruling BJD in the assembly elections. The saffron party won 78 seats and reduced BJD to 51.

Besides, the saffron party also bagged 20 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha while Patnaik’s BJD could not even open its account while Congress won a single seat.

After the results, the BJD said it accepts mandate and vowed to continue working for the people.

“A mandate is always acceptable in a democracy. The Biju Janata Dal is eternally grateful to the four and a half crore people of Odisha for giving them the opportunity to serve for a long time. Best wishes and congratulations to all the winning candidates irrespective of party affiliation. Thanks to all the workers and leaders of Biju Janata Dal. The work of Biju Janata Dal will continue in the days to come with the strong determination of public service,” the party said in a social media post.