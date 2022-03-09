Not afraid, our party is always prepared for elections: Delhi BJP chief

Under attack from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the State Election Commission on Wednesday deferred the announcement of dates for the municipal polls, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the party never fears elections and is always prepared for them. Sources said that the announcement of poll dates has been deferred as the Centre is planning to unify the three municipal corporations — South, East and North.

“The BJP never fears elections and our organisation always stands prepared for elections. Ten years ago the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into three municipal corporations but the last decade’s experience shows that it has not helped in the betterment of administration and in fact has caused economic crisis in civic bodies,” Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP president said that the people of Delhi are aware of the Kejriwal government’s biased attitude towards the civic bodies which increased the problems. “In the last seven years the Kejriwal Government has withheld Municipal funds to weaken the civic bodies’ administration. Now to improve the working of the municipal corporations, the Centre has decided to intervene and it’s regrettable that chief minister Kejriwal has reacted with his well-known anarchic language,” he said.

Gupta claimed that the BJP doesn’t fear elections and it is Kejriwal who is actually afraid of elections as there is widespread resentment amongst the people due to his corrupt liquor policy. “Kejriwal’s statement is just public posturing while in truth he is very happy today,” he added.

In a tweet, Kejriwal had said that the BJP conceded defeat by postponing the MCD polls.