Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday, a day after the stormy CWC meeting, said on the internal crisis in the party that “it is not about a post but about the country that matters most”.

Yesterday, it was a day full of turn and twists during the meet as many reports come out suggesting some top leaders offered to resign from the party.

Today, Kapil Sibal tweeted:

It’s not about a post

It’s about my country which matters most — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 25, 2020

Some reports were circulated over the internet saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the “dissidents” of collaborating with the BJP.

Giving a quick reaction on the Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Kapil Sibal had said in a tweet, “Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “we are colluding with the BJP!”

However, Sibal had withdrawn the tweet soon and posted another message clarifying his previous tweet saying, “Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet.”

Apart from Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad has also said he will “resign if found to be guilty of colluding with the BJP”.

Azad also withdrew his remarks made against Rahul Gandhi through a tweet saying, “A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP.”

“What I said was, yesterday some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said “It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign,” he added.

It is to be noted that both the leader were among the 23 signatories who had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding change in party leadership.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had also clarified that Rahul Gandhi never made such remarks and warned against being misled by “false media discourse”.

“Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other and the Congress,” Surjewala said.

At the meeting, it was decided that Sonia Gandhi will remain party chief, at least for the next six months.

The party has set a time frame of six months for a session of the All India Congress Committee to search for the new chief as Sonia Gandhi has made it loud and clear that she is not willing to continue at the post any more.