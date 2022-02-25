Northern Army Commander visits White Knight Corps

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, on Friday visited the White Knight Corps to take stock of the security situation at the Line of Control (LoC).

The General officer was received by Lt General Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps.

This is the maiden visit of the Northern Army Commander to White Knight Corps after taking over the command of Northern Command.

On arrival at Headquarters White Knight Corps, the Army Commander was briefed by GOC on the prevailing security situation and the operational preparedness of the Corps..

Subsequent to the briefing, the Army Commander expressed his satisfaction and confidence in White Knight Corps to successfully meet all challenges at any given time.

The Army Commander interacted with senior officers of the Corps Headquarter and appreciated the ongoing efforts made by all personnel of the Corps towards ensuring security and stability in the region.

He also lauded the efforts towards upliftment of the youth and the special efforts made towards empowerment of women under various projects of Operation Sadbhavana.