North East Byelections: Voting begins for 6 Assembly seats across Assam and Meghalaya

Voting for the by-elections in six key assembly constituencies across the North East began on Wednesday, marking a crucial political event that will decide the fate of 34 candidates, many of whom are first-time contenders.

Five of these constituencies are in Assam—Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri—while the sixth, Gambegre, is located in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills. These seats were vacated after their representatives won in the recent Lok Sabha elections, triggering by-elections to fill the vacant posts.

In a historic development, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has already secured two by-election seats uncontested, bringing the entire 32-seat Sikkim Legislative Assembly under their control.

Polling began at 7 AM and will continue until 5 PM across Assam’s five constituencies, with over 9,000 polling personnel deployed to ensure a smooth process for the more than nine lakh registered voters across 1,078 polling centers. Security is heightened, and webcasting is being conducted from 592 polling stations for greater transparency.

The Gambegre constituency in Meghalaya has garnered substantial attention due to the debut of Mehtab Chandi Sangma, wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is contending for her first political position. She faces strong opponents, including Sadiya Rani M. Sangma of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, representing the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Bernard Marak, a former militant leader now aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Given the profiles and party affiliations of these candidates, the Gambegre election is anticipated to be a high-stakes contest.

In Assam, the Samaguri constituency is a focal point due to the candidacy of Tanzel Hussain, son of prominent Congress leader Rockybul Hussain. Rockybul’s recent landslide victory in Dhubri for the Lok Sabha seat has placed the family’s political influence and the Congress’s appeal in Assam’s minority communities under close scrutiny.

The Bongaigaon constituency race features Diptimohan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally, who seeks to carry forward the political legacy of her husband, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, an AGP Member of Parliament. Her campaign emphasises local development issues, though she faces competition from candidates looking to leverage national political shifts for regional gains.