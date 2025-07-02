Nominations for Padma Awards ’26 open till July 31

The last date of nominations for Padma Awards-2026, to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2026, is July 31, an official communique said on Wednesday.

The process of nominations or recommendations, which is to be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal, was started on March 15.

The Padma Awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. They seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry, it said.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into “People’s Padma”, it said.

“All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society,” the official document said.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline, it added.