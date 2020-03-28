The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has ordered on Saturday to take rent only after a month from the tenants stranded in the district due to the nationwide 21-day lockdown in view of novel coronavirus.

Taking it to Twitter, Noida District Magistrate BN Singh shared an advisory mentioning about the order.

“Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers (tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate,” he tweeted attaching the government’s advisory.

Order by which Landlords in Gautambuddhanagar can take rent from workers ( tenants) only after a month. No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate. pic.twitter.com/ucn5I0oe68 — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) March 28, 2020

The order also mentioned about the punishment clause as it said those landlords found violating can be sent to imprisonment for up to 1 year or imposed with a penalty or both.

If in case, there is any casualty then imprisonment can be extended for up to two years.

The development came a day after the DM had urged the landlords not to compel their tenants to pay the rent right now.

“Dear Residents of Gautambuddhanagar: if you are a landlord then don’t compel your tenants to pay the rent right now. In case you feel that he doesn’t have money to pay rent allow him. We have to tide over till the issue remains,” he said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ha on March 24 announced 21-day lockdown from March 25. Many are stranded away from their homes amid the lockdown.

Recently, the UP government has also announced 1000 buses to ferry stranded workers in border districts to back home.