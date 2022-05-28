No wrongdoing happened in last eight years: PM

As his government completes eight years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that no wrongdoing has happened in these eight years which would have embarrassed the people of the country.

In these years, service to the poor, ‘Sushasan’ and ‘Gareeb Kalyan’ was accorded the highest priority. ”The mantra of Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas gave a push to the nation’s development,” he said addressing a gathering at the newly-built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital at Rajkot. The hospital is expected to make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

The PM thanked the people for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation. He said that it was apt that he was on the soil of Gujarat on the eve of 8 years of service to the motherland. He bowed to the people of Gujarat for giving him the opportunity and ‘sanskars’ to serve the country.

He informed that now more than three crore families have got pucca houses, more than 10 crore families have been freed from open defecation, more than 9 crore women have been freed from smoke in the kitchen, and over 2.5 crore families have got electricity connection, over 6 crore families have got drinking water connection and over 50 crore beneficiaries have got health coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh free of cost. He said these were not mere numbers but proof of the government’s dedication to ensuring the dignity of the poor.

The Prime Minister said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government made sure the poor did not feel any difficulty in their lives. Money was deposited in Jan Dhan bank accounts, free cylinders were given to the poor and testing and vaccines were given free of cost to everyone.

He said even when a war was going on in Europe, the government attempted to ease the life of the people. He said his government has started campaigns to attain saturation in the schemes. “When everyone gets his due, there is no scope of discrimination and corruption,” he emphasised.

Striking a personal note, the PM said he understood poverty and how women of the family kept on working despite being unwell and avoided taking treatment so that the family was not inconvenienced. “Today you have a son in Delhi who has ensured that no mother goes without treatment. That is why the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme has been launched,” he said.

Similarly, there was Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicine and International the Yoga Day was being celebrated for the good health of everyone, The PM remarked.