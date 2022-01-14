No vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, says Mandaviya

Rebutting Maharashtra government’s alleged Covid vaccine shortage, the Union Health Ministry on Friday clarified that there is no vaccine shortage in the state.

Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilised doses of Covaxin, the sources in the ministry said and added that an additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received.

Quoting some media reports alleging vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, the ministry stated that such reports are incorrect.

“There have been some media reports alleging vaccine shortage in Maharashtra, further stating that due to lack of vaccine the state government is unable to increase the pace of vaccination. Such reports are ill-informed and incorrect,” the ministry said.

It further said that as per the reports available till date, Maharashtra has over 24 lakh unutilised doses of Covaxin, adding that an additional 6.35 lakh doses have been received on Friday.

The ministry said that as per the weekly consumption data available on Co-WIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age bracket and for the precautionary dose is almost 2.94 lakh doses per day. Therefore, the state has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin, the ministry said.

The state has 1.24 crore unutilised and balance Covaxin doses available as on date. With an average consumption of 3.57 lakh per day, this will sustain for more than 30 days for the beneficiaries to be vaccinated using the vaccine, as per the ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state is facing a shortage of doses to ramp up the vaccination drive.

However, the ministry said that vaccine shortage in Maharashtra does not reflect the correct picture of the available stock of balance and unutilised vaccine doses with the state.