No vaccine, no goods – CAIT urges trade organizations across the country.

In view of a sudden surge in Covid cases across cities including Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), today called upon traders from across the country to follow the ” No Vaccine-No Goods” policy.

The traders across the nation took a pledge to provide vital support to all the state governments in the prevention of Covid, where customers with no vaccination are urged to get the vaccine first.

“We have urged more than 40,000 trade organizations and their members to follow the rule “No Mask-No Sale”, where the customers not wearing the mask should not be made any sale of goods. Also they should be handed over a mask, and advised to wear the mask mandatorily,” said Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT, Secretary-General.

On the other hand, CAIT has also urged that the Vaccine Certificate or RT PCR report of every customer visiting the shops must also be checked. Under the Covid safety rules, physical distancing should be compulsorily maintained in the shops. The movement of people in shops should be controlled. Not only the traders but also the people working in their shop must wear masks and compulsorily wash hands throughout the day or keep hands clean with sanitizer.

Apart from these, CAIT has also urged the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to instruct all the airlines of the country to compulsorily provide masks, sanitizers, and face shields to their passengers, as before, said Khandelwal.

He added, “CAIT has also urged the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to ensure that the covid safety rules are followed by the railway employees and every passenger traveling in the trains at all the railway stations of the country.”