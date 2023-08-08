No-trust move against govt reflects cracks in Oppn alliance: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition against his government in the Lok Sabha clearly reflected distrust among members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

“The Opposition is full of distrust and as a reflection of this they have brought the no-confidence motion,” he said while addressing a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

Noting that some Opposition members had described voting in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services Bill as ”semi final” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the PM congratulated BJP members of the Upper House for winning the “semifinal”.

According to BJP sources, the PM said members of the INDIA alliance had introduced the no-trust motion as they wanted to test who was with their proposal and who was not. He also recollected how he had wished in a speech in 2018 that the Opposition would bring in a no-confidence motion against his government in 2023.

Terming the Opposition alliance ” Ghamandia” (arrogant), the PM expressed confidence of defeating the no-confidence motion. He also hit out at the Opposition leaders who, he said, talked about social justice but did more harm to society with their politics of corruption, dynasty and appeasement. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the upcoming Lok sabha polls.

After the parliamentary party meeting, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “This ‘Ghamandia’ alliance has brought a no-confidence motion. We have the majority; we don’t understand why they brought the motion. But maybe they want to test if they are united as one.”

“They tested this in Rajya Sabha yesterday. But the speeches made on the floor of the Rajya Sabha made it clear that they did not have a strong ground…We received one vote more than what we should have received. All these issues were discussed in the meeting today,” he said.