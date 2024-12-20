No toll from commuters on DND flyway, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that no toll would be levied on commuters using the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and dismissed an appeal of the Noida Toll Bridge Corporation Limited (NTBCL) against the 2016 Allahabad High Court order prohibiting toll collection on the 9.2-kilometre-long DND flyway.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said the Noida Authority could not delegate toll collection to NTBCL, as the company had already recouped its project costs.

The bench said that Noida “overstepped its authority” by delegating its power to levy toll on the company and that there was “unjust enrichment of the company at the cost of the public”.

Noida Toll Bridge Co., the concessionaire for the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, had approached the top court against the High Court order quashing toll or user fee collection from vehicles on it.

The Allahabad High Court by 2016 had prohibited toll collection on the 9.2-kilometre-long DND flyway and struck down the concessionaire agreement.

The High Court’s ruling came on a PIL by the Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association.