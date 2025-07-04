No shortage of fertilizers in UP, says Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi assured that there was no shortage of fertilizers in the state.

He said the sowing of zaid crops has already begun and farmers are being provided with the required seeds and fertilizers on time.

The agriculture minister, addressing a press conference here on Friday, mentioned that to ensure timely availability of seeds and fertilizers to farmers across Uttar Pradesh, the state government is working proactively.

Highlighting the preparations for the upcoming kharif season, he informed that 27 lakh metric tonnes of urea have already been made available in the state. An additional 10 lakh metric tonnes is being supplied, raising the total availability to 37 lakh metric tonnes.

He pointed out that during the last kharif season, the total urea consumption stood at 32.84 lakh metric tonnes, and this year’s stock exceeds that demand. “To curb irregularities and black marketing in fertilizer distribution, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. So far, FIRs have been filed against 26 individuals, and 580 retail sellers have been issued show-cause notices,” he added.

The minister further informed that in response to complaints from the Utraula area of the Balrampur district, the District Agriculture Officer of Balrampur has been suspended, and another official has received a show-cause notice following an investigation.

He also mentioned that in July, the Central government will supply an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes of urea, ensuring that all fertilizer requirements are fully met by September. He also confirmed the adequate availability of all major fertilizers in the state, including urea, DAP, NPK, MOP, and SSP.

Notably, a meeting was held with representatives of 26 fertilizer companies operating in the state to ensure that there are no delays or negligence in supply and distribution. The Agriculture Minister clarified that there is no shortage of fertilizers compared to the actual need, and the government is alert at every level. He also mentioned that 25% of urea supplied through private company rake points will be distributed by the PCF to make the distribution process more transparent and efficient.