No room for grief and sorrow in Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Gorakhpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that in Sanatan Dharma, there is no room for grief and sorrow; rather, it is zeal and enthusiasm.

Participating in the “Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra” organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shri Holikotsav Samiti on the festival of Holi on Monday evening, he elaborated: “The festival of Holi conveys this message. It inherently embodies the spirit of fostering a harmonious society. It also underscores the principles of ‘Seh Astitva’, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, and ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’, which are fundamental to Sanatan Dharma.”

Extending Holi greetings to all the citizens, the chief minister said Holi is a festival of excitement and enthusiasm. “Joy and enthusiasm exist in a safe, happy, and prosperous society. Our society is safe and prosperous, that is why we all are celebrating the thousands of years old tradition of Holi with zeal and enthusiasm and are also expressing gratitude towards our heritage,” he added.

Advertisement

He noted that throughout history, whenever there has been a crisis in Sanatan Dharma and detrimental tendencies have prevailed in society, divine incarnations have emerged to eliminate these tendencies and propel society forward. The chief minister emphasised that Holi also carries a message of fostering an egalitarian and harmonious society.

“We can only empower society by eradicating animosity and following the path of truth and justice. Division weakens society; unity is its strength,” he contended.

He called the Holi this time around special, divine, and grand. “followers of Sanatan Dharma all over the world are celebrating their first Holi after Lord Shri Ramlala re-established himself in his grand temple.”

He urged people to refrain from applying colours to the sick or those who refuse, emphasising compassion and understanding. CM Yogi commended the RSS for organising the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra for over 90 years.

Following his Holi greetings, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted the aarti of Lord Narasimha according to customs. Subsequently, he offered flowers, colors, abir, and gulal, along with coconut and gujhiya, to Lord Narasimha. After the worship, Yogi embraced the spirit of Holi, showering flower petals, abeer, and gulal on the people. In no time, the entire crowd, including Yogi, was immersed in colors. Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram, the atmosphere was filled with festive joy.