No proposal to corporatise or privatise post offices: Govt

The government on Wednesday clarified that there was no proposal for corporatisation or privatisation of the post offices.

”On the contrary, the government in the last few years has utilised the postal network for doorstep digital banking and delivery of government services in rural areas. The post office network has, therefore, been consistently expanded and strengthened over the years,” an official press note said.

The press note noted that certain employee associations have been making non-factual and misleading statements regarding privatisation/corporatisation of the Department of Posts.

Meanwhile, the government has withdrawn the recognition of the All India Postal Employees Union Group ‘C’ and the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) following allegations pertaining to irregular utilisation of the funds raised from members of the unions.

The press note said service associations have always been an integral part of the Department of Posts. They play a vital role in the furtherance of the common service interests of its members. However, it was incumbent on all the recognised associations to comply with the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Recognition of Service Association) Rules – CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993.

A complaint was received regarding the alleged violation of these rules by the two associations regarding the irregular utilisation of the funds raised from members.

A detailed inquiry was conducted regarding complaints following due procedure. The unions were given sufficient opportunity to present their case.

The inquiry report identified various irregularities in fund utilisation by the union which was violative of the provisions of CCS (RSA) Rules, 1993.

”Therefore, following the due procedure, the Department of Posts has withdrawn the recognition of All India Postal Employees Union Group ‘C’ and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) with effect from April 25, 2023,” the press release said.