No prescription needed for seniors’ precaution dose: Health Ministry

No comorbidity certificate will be required for precautionary dose for senior citizens and vulnerable categories, Union Health Ministry said dispelling misinformation.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan clarified that Union Government has not issued any directions and “prescriptions/certificates are not mandated to be produced at the CVC for the administration of the precaution dose”.

Bhushan chaired a workshop through video conference on Tuesday with all states and Union Territories to review the rollout of vaccination for 15-18 age group and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories – healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW), and those above 60 years who have comorbidity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 25 December that vaccination for 15-18 age group is scheduled to begin from 3 January next year and the precautionary dose or the third dose will commence from 10 January.

Bhushan during the meeting informed the states/UTs that only Covaxin will be administered and additional doses will be sent and the supply schedule will be shared in the next few days.

Registration will begin from 1 January on Co-WIN platform.

The beneficiaries will have to wait for 30 minutes for adverse events following immunisation assessment. They will be eligible for second dose only after 28 days.