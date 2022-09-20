No plans for cabinet reshuffle: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that no plans are there to reshuffle the cabinet after he reached back to Goa from Delhi on Monday night.

On Monday, Goa CM met BJP national president J.P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting which was also attended by the new MLAs except for Michael Lobo (MLA) who was abroad. In attendance, there were also Sadanand Tanavade, BJP State President, and Vinay Tendulkar Rajya Sabha MP.

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP from Congress on 14th September.

Pramod Sawant and this group of MLAs were also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they were unable to do so due to his hectic schedule.

At the Goa airport, the CM told the reporters, “We met the Home Minister and party President in the party office. We had discussions about how to take the party work forward and win both seats of Lok Sabha,” and also said that nothing has been discussed on cabinet reshuffling.

Three of the eight MLAs will be appointed to the cabinet, according to sources. Sawant, though, has ruled out any such possibility.

Michael Lobo was unable to attend the meeting, according to Sadanand Tanawade, who also noted that he was abroad.

He also added, “We discussed works to be carried out in constituencies and the state. We could not meet the Prime Minister as he was busy,” and claimed Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, and MLA Sankalp Amonkar were in Delhi and would return later.

(With inputs from IANS)