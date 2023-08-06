No one expects Parliament to engage in disturbance and disruption: Dhankhar

Describing the Parliament as the temple of democracy where debates, discussions and dialogues take place, Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, said on Sunday that no one expects the Parliament to engage in disturbance and disruption.

While addressing the valedictory ceremony of the Festival of Libraries organised by the Ministry of Culture here, the Vice President recognised that there are many talented people in the Parliament who bring huge experience to the table, and as the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he wants that talent to be utilised for national purpose.

“But if our temple of democracy doesn’t engage in dialogue and discussion and get plagued by disruption and disturbance, the space is not going to be vacant. It’ll be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution,” Dhankhar said, as he appealed to everyone to use their power as citizens of this country so that an ecosystem is generated to keep the nation first and above everything else.

Dhankhar also described the informed citizens as the greatest strength of any democratic process.

Underscoring that only an informed citizenry can neutralise anti-national forces and narratives, he said that libraries are quintessential to achieve the informed citizen status.

The Vice President also expressed his anguish over the sinister efforts made by some people to taint, tarnish and demean the nation’s institutions.

Calling upon everyone to be judgmental about such forces, he urged the countrymen to never hesitate to neutralise the ‘anti-Bharat’ narrative.

“You’ll have to speak out your mind to defeat the sinister forces that think otherwise,” he said.

Stating that when the country is witnessing such unprecedented growth, there are bound to be reactionary challenges, the Vice President appealed to everyone to never have a partisan approach when it comes to nationalism and national interest.

“Political partisan approach is fine when in the political arena, but when you become stakeholders in the growth of the nation, politics must take a back seat. When it is the interest of the nation, we must always be on the front foot. We must play with a straight bat and play with courage and conviction,” he added.

Praising the Ministry of Culture for its initiative, Dhankhar expressed confidence that it’ll promote the culture of reading in the country.

“Library development brings about the development of society and culture. It is also a measure of progress of civilisations and cultures,” he said.

The Vice President also released a coffee table book based on the writings of freedom fighters that were banned during colonial rule.

Describing the book as a befitting tribute to our Constitution and freedom fighters, he called it “the most authentic record of Indian genius for freedom, for our value system”.