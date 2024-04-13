No one can grab land today: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradezh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that no one today can illegally occupy land, whether it belongs to Ram Lalla or a poor person, a trader and a common citizen, threatening severe consequences of any such attempt.

He said that criminals involved in grabbing people’s land would have to pay a heavy price as their properties would be confiscated and used for building homes for the poor, as was done in Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidates in Baheri, Bareilly. He said, “When governments like ours and good people are elected, good results follow. Since you voted for the lotus, development and security are taking place. We have provided a better environment for security.”

The CM appealed sought votes for Jitin Prasada from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly. He also extended Baisakhi greetings to the public on the occasion.

Yogi said that today any Indian could go to Jammu and Kashmir and buy land, an opportunity, which the Congress party had deprived people of when the party was in power. “Previous governments used to impose curfews and were infamous for their riot policies whereas not a single riot has taken place in the last seven years in Uttar Prades. No curfew, no riots; everything’s fine in UP”, he remarked.

The CM said that previously, riots used to take place in Bareilly every month, but now rioters are begging for their lives. “They know that if they do so they will be hanged upside down. Now it will not be possible for anyone to cause a riot and then get fatwa issued from a party to unleash lawlessness”, he asserted.

Hitting out at the opposition, the Chief Minister said that during the times of Congress, SP, and BSP, riots were frequent.

“Those who were once considered dangerous for common people, daughters, and businessmen, are now begging for their lives. Some have already faced the consequences of their actions, while others are scared and heading towards hell”, he remarked.

CM Yogi highlighted the hard efforts made by farmers to earn their livelihood and feed the country.

“Previous governments did not understand the value of their hard work. Baheri is the land of change in history. Many times Baheri’s decision becomes a subject of curiosity and surprise. I felt very good coming here. The work of the Mega Food Park is underway in Baheri,” Yogi added.

The CM emphasized that if an individual falls ill without an Ayushman card, they can seek immediate assistance by having a Member of Parliament, MLA, or the affected person write a letter. Promptly, a report is requested from the district, and funds are disbursed directly to their account.

He reiterated his commitment to providing facilities to every citizen of the state. Furthermore, he revealed ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of Mega Food Parks and IT parks across Uttar Pradesh, aimed at fostering youth livelihoods through development projects.

“I want to reassure the voters of Baheri that over the past seven years, we’ve made diligent efforts to resolve the issues surrounding sugarcane and sugar mills faced by our farmers. Currently, we’re overseeing the operation of 120 sugar mills, out of which 105 mills ensure prompt payments within a week, while there have been some delays in payments from the remaining 15 mills. To date, we’ve successfully disbursed sugarcane payments amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore to our farmers,” stated Yogi.

CM Yogi highlighted that his government accomplished this milestone within seven years, a feat unmatched even by the Congress and SP-BSP during their combined 22-year rule.

He emphasized that any mills failing to meet payment deadlines would be transferred to farmers, who would collectively manage them. He stressed accountability in every financial transaction, ensuring no funds are squandered, stating, “We focus on solutions, not problems.”