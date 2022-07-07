No need to speculate on G20 meetings: MEA

India, on Thursday, declined to confirm if any meeting related to the G20 Summit to be hosted by it next year would be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) refusal to part with any information in the matter came after China voiced its opposition to India’s reported plans to hold some of the meetings in the Union Territory, echoing close ally Pakistan’s objection.

”India will assume the presidency of G20 in December this year. A large number of G20 events will be organised across the country during our presidency. There is no need to speculate at this stage on this issue,” a MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.