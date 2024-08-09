No mobile, internet connectivity in Odisha’s 3,853 villages

Despite renewed emphasis on information and technology by both the state and Centre, as many as 3,853 revenue villages in Odisha are still bereft of mobile and internet connectivity.

As of April 2024, out of 51,176 villages in Odisha (as per the Registrar General of India), 47,323 have mobile coverage, with 46,050 having 3G/4G mobile connectivity. However, 3,853 revenue villages still lack mobile and digital connectivity, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar told the Rajya Sabha in response to a query by BJD member Debashish Samantaray.

Odisha accounts for more than 3.37 crore mobile subscribers with 2.23 crore of them in rural areas till March 2024. As of July 2024, out of 6,788 Gram Panchayats (GPs) under BharatNet in Odisha, 6,785 are service-ready, the Minister informed.

The central government, through funding from the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), is implementing various schemes, including the 4G Saturation Scheme, to provide mobile network coverage in all uncovered villages across the country, including Odisha.

The BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all the Gram Panchayats and villages on demand across the country, including Odisha. The infrastructure created under the BharatNet project is a national asset, accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to service providers.

Besides, the government has taken other initiatives for quick deployment of telecom infrastructure and to improve mobile and digital connectivity across the country, including Odisha.

These schemes include the launch of the National Broadband Mission to fast-track the growth of digital communications infrastructure, issuance of Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules 2016 and amendment rules for faster and easier rollout of telecom infrastructure and launch of Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal for faster Right of Way (RoW) approvals, the Union Minister concluded.