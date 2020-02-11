As the Congress showed no gains in the early trends, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took to Twitter to raise the issue of EVM tampering.

He said that no machine which has a chip is tamper proof.

He also urged the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to look into EVM voting in India.

“Would CEC and Hon Supreme Court please have a fresh look on EVM voting in India? We are the largest Democracy in the World, we can’t allow some Unscrupulous People to Hack Results and steal the Mandate of 1.3 Billion People,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

“No Machine which has a Chip is Tamper Proof. Also please do for a moment think, why no Developed Country uses EVM,” he asked.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also raised the issued of EVM tampering.

Hours after exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly election, the party had warned of “unauthorised movements of Electronic Voting Machines after polling on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Sanjay Singh had also tweeted two videos to defend his claim that EVMs were being taken away illegally.

Responding on the allegations levelled by AAP, the Election Commission had said: “The videos are of unused EVMs. We got data from 13,780 booths and followed due process. Polling agents were shown proof and accuracy is our top priority.”

The exit polls after the voting concluded on Saturday showed AAP coming comfortably back in power with an average prediction of 45 to 50 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.

